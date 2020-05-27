Rolls-Royce now sells a 1:8 scale Cullinan SUV with 1,000 individual components

Rolls-Royce now sells a 1:8 scale replica of the Cullinan that owners of the real thing can have in the exact specification of their full-size SUV.

The British firm says every detail of the real car has been ‘reproduced with absolute perfection’ and ‘painstakingly crafted by hand’. Each model has 1,000 individual parts and takes 450 man-hours to build – more than half the time it takes to build the real thing.

From the headrest embroidery and wood finishes to seat piping and stitching, this Bespoke 1:8 scale replica #RollsRoyce #Cullinan allows clients to recreate their full-size vehicle with astonishing accuracy. pic.twitter.com/dWAMD8X49W — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) May 22, 2020

The replica gets the same attention to detail as the real thing, using Rolls-Royce specification paint that’s hand polished. Clients can choose from a palette of around 40,000 existing colours, or colour match their own.

A remote control is provided to control the exterior lighting of the car, while under the bonnet a scale reproduction of the 6.75-litre V12 engine can be seen. Inside, there are illuminated treadplates, headrest embroidery, wood finishes and stitching for the upholstery.

The display case for the replica Cullinan is almost one metre long and is mounted on a plinth to be put on display.

(Rolls-Royce)

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “This scale replica brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s ‘Effortless, Everywhere’ philosophy.

“Our super-luxury SUV is now as perfectly at ease in the serene surroundings of its owner’s residence as it is in the most challenging and hostile terrain on Earth.”

“It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that Inspiring Greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: we seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.”