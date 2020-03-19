Driving tests postponed due to coronavirus

Driving tests due to take place on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 March have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has stated that it will automatically rebook tests for free as soon as possible. Once the new test has been booked, the DVSA will contact those involved via email with a new time and date.

Tom Hixon, head of instructor support at Bill Plant Driving School, commented: “We’re sure that there are many test-ready Britons around the UK that are going to be disappointed by this news, however we all need to respect the unprecedented measures set by the DVSA via government advice due to the coronavirus outbreak.



“We trust the DVSA will take this time to consider their ongoing approach to driving tests moving forwards, and ensuring that the safety of the students, driving instructors and examiners is at the forefront of everything that happens.”

The DVSA made the announcement yesterday, having previously said that the driving examinations would be continuing as normal. However, this update appears to show that future tests could be postponed too – though makes no confirmation either way for dates beyond this week.

Learner drivers are being told to stay at home if they display coronavirus symptoms, which include a high temperature and a continuous dry cough.