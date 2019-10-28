Track-only Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo breaks cover

Ferrari has revealed an upgraded version of its track-only Ferrari 488 Challenge — dubbed Evo.

Designed for use in the firm’s one-make racing series, the Evo sees the 488 Challenge given a boost both mechanically and aerodynamically to improve lap times and driveability.

Up front, more downforce has been added to the car as a result of a revised front end — with changes including larger intakes for the grille and brakes, and the addition of a large splitter. At the rear, more vents have been added over the wheel arches to reduce air pressure build-up within them, while another set are placed below the rear wing.

Ferrari claims an overall downforce increase of 50 per cent over the regular 488 Challenge,

with turn-in response said to be improved as well as a reduction in understeer when exiting corners.

Here is the new Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO with revised aero, brakes and tyres. Unveiled at the #FerrariFM19 at @MugelloCircuit #Ferrari #FerrariChallenge pic.twitter.com/Dq8yjKStO5 — Ferrari North Europe (@FNEPR) October 27, 2019

Alterations to the car’s electronic differential and traction control system have been made, with the introduction of new settings in a bid to maximise cornering performance. A new front brake disc design and larger units at the rear aim to reduce brake wear, too.

Around the car’s 19-inch racing alloy wheels are a set of newly developed Pirelli tyres which aim to improve both grip and lap time consistency for the car. Inside the 488 Challenge Evo’s cabin, a new steering wheel has been introduced and features integrated paddle shifters.

There’s also a new rear camera, derived from the firm’s GTE race car, which is said to improve rear visibility dramatically.

Ferrari is taking orders for the new 488 Challenge Evo ahead of 2020, when the car will be eligible for its variety of dedicated racing series around the globe. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, though the firm is offering owners of the existing 488 Challenge the option to upgrade their cars to Evo specification.