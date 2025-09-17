Hostile vehicle mitigation units to be used as security measure as part of Shropshire town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on

The units are physical barriers and other security measures designed to prevent or reduce the impact of attacks where a vehicle is used as a weapon.

Shifnal town centre. Picture: Google

The lights will be switched on in Shifnal on Saturday, November 29 with the town council’s Events Committee providing a break-down on how much everything costs.

Most of the money will go on security, with Traffix being contracted to undertake the HVM units, road closures and traffic management at a cost of £4,838. The committee says a meeting has also been held with The Stambidge Group, who have been booked to provide event security for £2,770.

The stage has been booked at a cost of £1,600 from Dangerous Sheep Events, with sweets ordered from Mrs Russell’s sweets for £200.

The Christmas tree is £1,200, with it being delivered from Winston Farm. It will be installed from 10.30am on Tuesday, November 18.

Tactical Services has been booked at a cost of £185, with Santa being arranged through Face in the Crowd for £200.

Entertainment has also been confirmed, with five street performers from Tori Arts Entertainment costing a combined £600. In addition, further Christmas lights and infrastructure have been arranged with Gordon Stone from Turnocks.

The committee’s report adds that businsses will be spoken to directly in the town centre to enquire about their plans to remain open during the event. The administration assistant will also be present on the day to provide support.

Mystical Productions Events meanwhile are loaning the council decorations for the interior of Santa’s Grotto at no charge, and a member of staff has volunteered to act as an elf to asist with the queue and support Santa.

The committee say the risk assessment has been completed, and both the event management plan and the road closure application will be submitted to Shropshire Council for review.

Town councillors will discuss the report at a full council meeting on Thursday (September 18).