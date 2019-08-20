Jaguar Land Rover developing 3D in-car technology

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it is developing a next-generation head-up display technology which would allow passengers to stream 3D movies and beam real-time safety information to the driver.

Developed as part of a joint venture with the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) at the University of Cambridge, the system could project safety alerts such as lane departure, hazard detection and satellite-navigation directions out in front of the driver.

Augmented reality would also add the perception of depth to the image while driving.

Valerian Meijering, human machine interface & head-up display researcher for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Development in virtual and augmented reality is moving really quickly. This consortium takes some of the best technology available and helps us to develop applications suited to the automotive sector.

(Jaguar)

“Not only does it provide a much richer experience for customers, but it also forms part of our Destination Zero roadmap; helping us to move towards a safer, more intuitive and smarter future, for everybody.”

The technology, as well as helping with safety functions, would also provide a greater level of entertainment to passengers. It could allow occupants to watch 3D movies, with head and eye tracking technology following the user’s position in the seat to display a 3D film without the need for shutter glasses like those worn in the cinema.

It’s all forming part of Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Smart Cabin’ research, which looks to apply technologies to better personalise the cabin of a car while providing better levels of safety.