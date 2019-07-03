Tesla Model 3 sets new safety tech benchmark in latest crash tests

The Tesla Model 3 has topped the bill in Euro NCAP’s latest safety examinations, impressing in a variety of different and demanding tests.

It achieved a full five stars in the examinations, receiving a score of 96 per cent of adult occupant protection, 86 per cent for child occupant protection and 74 per cent for vulnerable road users protection.

Its host of safety systems helped it return a score of 94 per cent in the safety assistance category, too.

It’s thanks in part to the Tesla’s range of safety assistance systems, including lane departure avoidance, blind spot collision warning and a speed assistance system.

The Tesla’s much-talked about AutoPilot system wasn’t assessed by Euro NCAP, though the testers have stated that it will start to rate systems in a separate programmed due for launch in 2020.

Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research, said: “The Tesla Model 3 achieved one of the highest Safety Assist scores we have seen to date. Its Collision Avoidance Assist system is first class, with its Autonomous Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning systems showing high levels of performance.

“Tesla has done a great job of playing the structural benefits of an electric vehicle to its advantage. Impact performance is enhanced by the absence of a mechanical engine and the car’s low centre of gravity. The Tesla Model 3 really benefits from its all electric-architecture.”

Skoda’s Scala was also praised following the tests, posting excellent scores in adult occupant and child occupant protection tests, as well as for safety assistance systems. Both the new Mercedes-Benz B Class and GLE also scored a full five stars.