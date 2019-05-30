Updated Lexus RX breaks cover with styling tweaks and improved technology

Lexus has given its large RX SUV some styling tweaks, mechanical upgrades and improved technology for its 2020 model year update.

The large SUV, which is available in both five-seat and seven-seat ‘L’ configurations, has received redesigned front and rear bumpers that are intended to give it a sportier and more muscular appearance.

(Lexus)

Up front, the prominent grille has been subtly reshaped and is flanked by narrower headlights. Meanwhile at the rear, the bumper is integrated into the rear wings and the exhaust pipes have been rearranged.

Lexus says it has worked to improve ‘driving pleasure’ and handing, and as such, the RX is more rigid than before with a tweaked suspension. Furthermore, high-strength welding was used in key areas and stiffer anti-roll bars were fitted.

The power steering software has been reconfigured to provide a more linear response for the driver, while new shock absorbers promise fewer vibrations are transferred to the cabin.

The RX also gets a new type of LED headlight, which uses rapidly rotating mirrors that transfer the light from the LEDs to a lens, which then projects on to the road ahead. Lexus says the system provides more illumination than a traditional set-up and can be manipulated to not dazzle drivers ahead.

(Lexus)

The latest generation of Lexus’ safety technologies are also included, with pre-collision assist, radar-controlled adaptive cruise control and a system that reads road signs and displays them to the driver.