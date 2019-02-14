Menu

Volkswagen confirms production of T-Roc R performance crossover

Motors | Published:

German crossover set to get high-power variant and will likely share parts from Golf R hot hatch

Volkswagen has confirmed that a T-Roc R is set to enter production.

After months of speculation, a sketch released by the firm gives a first glimpse of how the car will look – suggesting wider bodywork and an aggressively styled front bumper to give it a brash stance.

Mechanical details of this high-performance variant are scarce, but it’ll likely borrow components from the Golf R hot hatch. That could mean a 296bhp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine sending power to all four wheels as standard.

The similarly sized Audi SQ2 already takes advantage of the Golf powertrain, and the T-Roc R will follow Seat spin-off brand Cupra’s Ateca in expanding the VW Group’s offerings of performance SUVs.

Volkswagen’s R brand stretches back to 2003 and the introduction of the Mk4 Golf R32, which took a step up in performance over the then-underwhelming GTI model. The succeeding Mk5 also had a R32 variant, before the hot hatch simply became Golf R for the Golf’s sixth iteration.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R is set to make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, opening to the press on March 5 and 6 ahead of the public days from March 7 to 17. Expect to hear more details about production dates, as well as prices and availability, then.

