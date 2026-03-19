Police cordon off Shropshire business after suspected break-in
A business in Wellington was taped off by police on Thursday morning following a suspected break-in.
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By Megan Jones
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A police cordon was in place around Independence House, the offices of Safehands Recruitment, off Bridge Road in Wellington this morning (March 19).
West Mercia Police said officers were called to the area at around 6am following reports of a suspected break-in and that two televisions were believed to have been taken.