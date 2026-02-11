'The Post Office presence in Wellington is crucial': Council hears update on future of town’s branch

Wellington’s Post Office in Market Street is set to close its doors on Monday evening (February 16) following the resignation of the current temporary operator.

The Post Office is currently advertising for a replacement to take over the reins in the town “as soon as possible”.

A meeting of Wellington Town Council on Tuesday (February 10) was told that this aspect has “nothing to do with the council”.

But there has been “positive and open dialogue” with the Post Office about moving into the former Halifax building in Duke Street.

The town council used a public sector loan to buy the former Halifax building earlier this year for around £325,000. It was something it had in mind for a number of years and acted when the opportunity arose.

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Park) said: “I want members of the public and members of the council to be crystal clear – we purchased a building with a view to putting a Post Office in there and we are continuing working to deliver that aim.

“We know how important having a Post Office in Wellington is.”

Councillor Stuart Williams (Labour, Haygate) asked his colleague to “put a percentage” on the likelihood of the Post Office moving.

Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre hosts meetings of the town council. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Davis, who chairs the town’s policy and resources committee, said: “I’m not going to stand here and say it’s 100 per cent – it’s a commercial operation.

“I can’t make that guarantee. We engaged early, secured a building for them to go into, spoken and met, they have advertised the opportunity to take up a licence.

“It remains an ongoing ambition and the Post Office has intimated they want to see a presence in this town.”

The policy and resources committee meeting followed a short meeting in public on February 3 with a longer “confidential” session after members excluded the press and public to discuss “commercially sensitive” items.

Councillor Davis said confidential discussions would continue behind closed doors and reminded his colleagues that they should not discuss those in public.

But he recognised that the future of the Post Office is the town’s “biggest, burning issue”.

It has, he said, attracted “unhelpful” comments on social media.

“There are lots of people who feel they aren’t as informed as they feel they should be making comment and it is not helpful,” he said.

But Councillor Davis vowed to give updates at future meetings of the town council while maintaining the confidentiality of discussions.

Councillor Lisa Jinks (Conservative, Dothill) thanked the staff at Dothill and Shawbirch Post Offices for handling the “extra work” the move is creating.

Councillor Usman Ahmed (Labour, College Ward) said that securing the future of financial services is “crucial”.

“We’ve lost NatWest, Halifax, HSBC and Barlcays, we’ve only got two banks left.

“The Post Office presence is crucial and it would alleviate pressure on the other two Post Offices.”

A statement by the Post Office at the end of January confirmed the closure of the Wellington branch at 5.30pm on February 16 due to the resignation of the operator.

“Wellington Post Office has been run by a temporary operator for a while and we are looking for a permanent solution,” the statement said.

“We are working closely with the council to relocate the Post Office as part of the regeneration of Wellington. A new operator would be required.

“We are looking to restore service to the area as soon as possible. In the interim alternative branches include Brooklands, which is 0.73 miles away, Arleston, which is 1.05 miles away and Admaston and Leegomery, both under two miles away.”

The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.