Wellington Post Office to close as discussions take place over new site
The Post Office has confirmed that a Telford branch will close next month.
The operator said that the Market Street branch in Wellington will shut at the close of business on February 16.
It has confirmed that it will look to restore the service as soon as possible and is in discussions with Wellington Town Council about relocating to a new premises.
The town council has also commented on the situation, saying it is working to relocate the service to the former Halifax building on Duke Street, which was purchased by the authority.