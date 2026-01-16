Telford & Wrekin Police shared a photo of the weapons including a crossbow, samurai swords, and Rambo-style knives, with a total of 40 recovered.

A post on social media explained that the raid took place at a property in Wellington.

It said: "Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Teams of West Mercia Police attended an address today in Wellington, Telford.

Some of the weapons seized. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

"A search warrant was executed under Section 46 of the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, following information received from the public.

"During the visit, officers seized over 40 prohibited offensive weapons, removing them from circulation and helping to keep our community safe.

"We would like to thank the public for continuing to provide information. What you tell us matters and directly helps prevent harm."

PC 943 Marchant of Wellington Safer Neighbourhood Team, who led the warrant, said: “I’d like to thank the public for providing information that led to today’s warrant being executed. We acted swiftly on the intelligence received and the seizure of these weapons shows how important it is that members of public have confidence to contact the police.

"Every weapon taken off the streets reduces the risk of serious harm.”