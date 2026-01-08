West Midlands' 'first face painting shop and training centre' due to open in Telford

After 32 years in business, Telford firm Rainbow Faces is holding the official opening of its new face painting shop and training centre, complete with party supplies, in Wellington this Saturday (January 10).

A spokesperson said: “This exciting new venture will serve as the only dedicated face painting shop in the West Midlands, a milestone we have worked tirelessly to achieve.”

The inside of the new centre

The shop will host workshops and training, including professional training sessions designed to equip adults with the skills and techniques of face painting, balloon modelling, 'bubbleology' and more, as well as a children’s craft workshops offering fun and creative activities during school holidays to inspire young artists and provide engaging experiences.

The new Telford shop

“Our new centre represents a unique addition to the West Midlands, combining retail, training, and creative workshops under one roof. It reflects our long-standing commitment to innovation and community engagement,” said the spokesperson. “We look forward to welcoming customers, trainees, and families to celebrate this new chapter with us.”