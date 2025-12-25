Fire in Wellington: Firefighters called to put out blaze involving pile of rubbish
Firefighters had to put out a fire involving a pile of rubbish in Wellington on Christmas Eve.
The fire, near Regent Street, covered an area of about two square metres.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 4.54pm on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Wellington.
“Fire measuring approx two meters squared containing rubbish was extinguished by crews using a hose reel jet and drag rakes.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.