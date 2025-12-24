New One Stop convenience store coming to Wellington in 2026

The One Stop brand has confirmed that it will be opening a new store in King Street next year (2026).

A One Stop spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be opening our franchise King Street, Telford store next year.

“The new store will provide customers with a wide range of great quality products and services right on their doorstep.”

The business has applied for advertising sign consent for a former baby products shop.

The site identified for a new One Stop convenience store in Wellington. Picture: Google

One Stop Stores, based at Brownhills, in Walsall, began life in 1975 as a market stall run by Kevin Threlfall in Wolverhampton.

The retailer, now owned by Tesco, already has two stores in Wellington, at Dawley Road and Bagley Drive, and elsewhere in Telford at Ketley Bank and Trench Road, plus one at Station Terrace in Newport.

The One Stop store in Trench Road, Trench, in Telford. Picture: Google

Before being occupied as a part of the Newbie and Me baby supplies shop the property at King Street was used by Stars News.

The planning application lodged by One Stop asks Telford & Wrekin Council for consent for signs, panels and poster cases at the property.

Details of the plans can be seen on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0868).