Firefighters rush to early morning car fire in Wellington residential area

Shortly after 2am, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a car fire on Orchard Way in Wellington, Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

According to the fire service, the incident involved 'one private saloon vehicle' which was 'involved in fire'.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.

The stop message, confirming no further assistance was required at the scene, was received by fire control at 2.30am.