Runners set to take their marks as Wellington's 10K returns for fourth time - full details and road closures

The Wellington 10K returns on Sunday, October 19.

Wellington 10K

Now in its fourth year, the event is organised by Shropshire-based Run The Distance, and has quickly become a firm favourite on the county’s running calendar – attracting both seasoned athletes and first-time runners.

This year’s 400-place event is already proving popular, with over 300 runners signed up.

The race begins at 9:30am at Dothill Playing Field and follows an out-and-back route through some of Wellington’s most scenic spots, taking in the Dot Hill Nature Reserve and Silkin Way before a climb up to Wrockwardine and a fast-paced return leg. With most of the course being flat or downhill, runners can expect a relatively quick and enjoyable route.

The only road closure for the event will be Wrockwardine Road, between the entrance to the Silkin Way and the junction at Wrockwardine, ensuring minimal disruption for local residents.

While the race doesn’t have an official fundraising element, many participants will be running in support of their chosen charities.

Wellington-based Q Financial are this year’s proud sponsors, showing strong local support for the event and community wellbeing.

Organisers are also appealing for volunteers to help on the day, to ensure the smooth running of the event and a great experience for everyone involved. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact runthedistance@mail.com.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Run The Distance website. Entries close soon.