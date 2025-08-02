Emergency services called after car collides with 'road furniture' at Telford roundabout

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Crudgington Roundabout (A442/B5062) north of Wellington at around 12.40am on Saturday.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene from Wellington Fire Station.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one saloon car had been involved "in a collision with road furniture".

The roundabout was installed last year at the junction of the A442 and B5062 at Crudgington. Photo: Shropshire Homes

The crew worked to make the vehicle electrically safe.

According to the fire service, West Mercia Police and Telford & Wrekin Council were also in attendance.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was recieved at 1.23am.

The roundabout was installed last year by developers Shropshire Homes, as part of their works to build a further 55 homes on the site of a former factory.