Plans for more than 50 homes in latest development at former factory

Construction began on houses on another section of the site last year

Shropshire Homes has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to build 55 homes as the latest phase of construction at the former Dairy Crest site in Crudgington.

Dairy Crest, which makes Cathedral City and Clover, closed the factory in 2015.

Houses have already been built at the site, and the latest application will go before Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

Recommended for approval, the proposals include a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, in the form of bungalows, detached and semi-detached units.

The application also includes plans for a new four-arm roundabout at the junction of the B5062, and the A442 – costing around £2m.

The report prepared for the planning committee said that the new junction would be a "significant improvement" which planning officers say would outweigh the impact of the 55 new homes being built off the road.

The proposals will include no affordable housing, but the developers will be asked to pay more than £400,000 towards both primary and secondary education in the area.

The conditions of the plans being approve include £286,711 towards primary education, £131,452 towards secondary education, and £46,854 towards secondary school transportation.

The report states: "Schools within the vicinity of the development are largely full and there is increasing pressure on the education department to expand the school at Crudgington, in addition to secondary schools in North Telford to facilitate both growth at this site, and other recent development in the north of the borough.

"Based on the 55 dwellings proposed, contributions are being sought towards both primary and secondary provision, with a view to expanding Crudgington Primary specifically for a further 40 pupils."

The proposed improvements to the junction, with the new roundabout, have been welcomed by Ercall Magna Parish Council.

In a submission as part of the application it said: "Ercall Magna Parish Council have raised concerns over the safety aspects of the Crudgington Crossroads for many years and representatives have attended meetings with Telford & Wrekin Council and the police where the provision of an island has been proposed to improve the safety at this strategic junction.

"With recent developments at Crudgington, Tibberton, Allscott and further afield, and the provision of HGV companies at nearby Osbaston and High Ercall, the volume and size of traffic has increased.

"This is also a main strategic route from Liverpool to Birmingham and Shrewsbury to Stafford, often used by commuters and companies who prefer not to use the motorways.

"Members recalled a number of serious accidents and many collisions at the junction, with at least one fatality. While recognising that road infrastructure is the responsibility of the highways authority, members recognise that the funding required for the island is not likely to be available via the local authority in the near future.