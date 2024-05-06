Time change for drop-in session over landfill smell concerns

It was announced last month that Potters (Midlands), the operators of the Redhill landfill site on the east of Telford, would be hosting a drop-in session to discuss the situation with residents.

The meeting was to take place from 3pm to 4pm on Thursday, May 9.

But now the time-slot for the event, which takes place at Meeting Point House in Telford Town Centre, has been moved to 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The updated time has appeared on the Potters (Midlands) webpage advertising the event.

There was initial confusion because a Telford & Wrekin Council post had incorrectly listed the event as taking place on Wednesday – when it is actually being held on Thursday.

People have been invited by the operators go along and ask questions about the situation.

Priorslee Councillor, Paul Thomas, has also urged residents to take the opportunity to attend.

He said: "I would encourage as many residents as possible to go along because this problem has been going on for far too long. It has affected far too many people and it is about time action was taken."

Staff from the Environment Agency (EA), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and Telford & Wrekin Council will be joining the operators for the session.

It comes as the landfill site has been the focus of concern from residents about the odour since earlier this year.

In an update last month the EA said it recognised "that odours coming from the landfill have escalated over the last few weeks," and described it as an "unacceptable situation".

Operators Potters (Midlands) and the EA have been working on a plan to improve the situation.

Ahead of the drop-in session the site owners also provided their own update explaining their plans to remedy the issue.

They said: "We have been working with the Environment Agency to agree a plan of action to address concerns about odour around the site.

"The landfill at Redhill has cells that have been filled and covered but are yet to be capped.

"The weather at Redhill in the last six months has been especially poor and capping cannot begin until the weather is dry enough. We expect capping to start onsite in June 2024, and it should be completed by September 2024.

"In the interim, extra odour reduction measures have been put in place, such as drilling additional wells into the area to be capped, so that gases can be captured and removed offsite."