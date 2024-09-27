Flooding: Train remains stranded and services cancelled as the clean up begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Parts of Telford were among the areas worst hit after the heavens opened on Thursday afternoon, leaving residents having to be evacuated in Wellington and in Church Stretton.

Shropshire Star reporter Megan Jones is on the scene in Wellington this morning speaking to locals about what happened.

The railway network will take some time to recover and road transport has been brought in to replace trains on the lines between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Transport for Wales, one of the operators on the line, have cancelled services.

Picture: Network Rail

A spokesperson said: "Due to flooding at Wellington on Thursday Transport for Wales Rail Services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street/International will be cancelled until water subsides at the location, further inspections due to take place Friday morning but lines are all still blocked.

"Replacement road transport is operating between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"Passengers may travel between Birmingham and Shrewsbury in both directions via Crewe at no additional cost using LNWR/West Midlands and Avanti services.

"Rail Replacement Road Transport is operating between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."

Additionally signalling cables have been stolen at Albrighton and all lines are closed.

Disruption is expected to last until at least midday.