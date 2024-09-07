Two cars towed from Wellington town centre after police respond to complaints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cars were seized on Church Street in Wellington, according to PC Rob Hughes.

Writing on social media he said: "After receiving reports about parking issues on Church Street, Wellington, I went on foot patrol to take a look. The VW Golf had been issued parking tickets by the council and the tax expired 1st July!

"I was also told by a local resident that they were blocking parking spaces too!

"The black Vauxhall Astra was also checked and also untaxed, since March 2024 and did not have insurance! I arranged to have them towed away."