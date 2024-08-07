Halfway House café on the Wrekin back open for business after charity takeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One of Shropshire's most famous houses, located at the not-quite-halfway point of the hike up Wrekin, has been providing refreshments to thousands of walkers over its 150-year history as a café.

For the last three years, it has stood almost vacant after attempts to purchase the property for community use fell through.

But about one year ago, Telford-based charity Yellow Ribbon confirmed their offer on the property had been accepted and spoke of their plans to use the space to connect rural areas, educate young people and reform ex-prisoners.

The deal was solidified in March this year when the charity was allocated £320,000 under the government's Community Ownership Fund.

Cafe manager, Rose Ayikpah and Mike Harris

Yellow Ribbon, which is based at Meeting Point House in Telford Town Centre, provides support for men on release from prison and works with residents with complex needs like addictions, mental health struggles and homelessness.

They aim to use the Halfway House to expand their offerings to the wider community and envision creating a well-being centre on the slopes of Telford's most famous hill.

The Wrekin's iconic Halfway House café is once again serving customers almost three years after it shut up shop

Charity CEO, Pauline Mack, said the team had envisioned a soft opening when they cautiously fired up the coffee machines for the first time last week.

"We'd just been trying to get signs together but the word got out first," she said, adding that they took over £500 on the first day of opening.

The café will be open from 10am to 4pm every day over the summer

"It's been brilliant, I'm amazed at the team and how it's all come together. The whole journey has been a huge hurdle and now we're through it. When you're looking at the plans it's very different than pulling it all off - it's been very exciting."

The café will be open from 10am to 4pm every day over the summer, selling teas and coffees as well as ice-creams, cakes and cold drinks.