'I've got a feeling they might just do it' - England fans dare to dream of Euro final glory

But Spanish fans and those with connections to the Netherlands - memorably defeated by the Three Lions in their semi-final - are not so sure.

The Shropshire Star popped round to Wellington's indoor market and town centre on Friday to test the mood of the nation before Gareth Southgate's men's team's date with destiny.

Les Gough, at Wellington Cobbler was proudly displaying St George's crosses and a blow up football trophy in the window of his business in South Street.

Shrewsbury fan Les thinks it will be a cagey encounter but he has a feeling that football is, as they say, coming home.

"I've got a feeling that England might just do it, on penalties maybe," he said.

And after almost 60 years of hurt since Sir Alf Ramsay's team picked up the England men's only major trophy at the World Cup final on July 30, 1966, Les thinks it is "our time".

"Gareth Southgate has been there, seen it and done it," he said. "I think they will attack a bit more and the subs will be vital."

And Les, who engraves football trophies from his neat shop, thinks the team's progress has helped pubs no end.

"The best thing is it fills the pubs, which have been struggling," he added.

Brent Swift, at the Seconds and Beyond stall in the indoor market, remembers Gaza's tears and heartache in the 1990 World Cup.

The 50-year Liverpool fan who attends more Shrewsbury games these days is hoping that his ability to pick results lasts for one more game.

"I predicted that they would win two-one against Holland and I think they will win the final 1-0," he said.

"They are getting better each game," he said. "I think there is a plan behind it all."

Brent hopes that Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will be 'let loose' or he could see the awesome Spanish side run rings around England.

Two businesses at the heart of Wellington market will be joining forces to bring a big screen atmosphere on Sunday evening.

Stephen Ginley and his Hungarian business partner Peter Baka at Hungry Dogs hot dog stall have teamed up with the Red Brick bar to provide for 200 football fans undercover for the 8pm Sunday kick off.

Stephen said: "I think England will win 2-1 but I won't have time to watch it. During the semi-final I was too busy serving hot dogs.

"The week day games have been hit and miss but we had 200 people in for the 5pm kick off and fans have been dancing on the tables.

"I think people will come out for the final at 8pm on a Sunday, it won't matter what time they play I think they will come out for it."

Stacey Barsby, a volunteer at the Severn Hospice shop in Market Square confessed to watching England's quarter final win against Switzerland on penalties from behind the sofa.

She thinks the script for Sunday could be very similar, with England finishing 1-1 after extra time.

"If we play like the last game, I think we can win it," she said.

Stacey, who volunteers for the hospice in memory of her best friend Ruth who was supported by the charity, plans to watch the game in Telford Town Park on Sunday.

"The atmosphere was great the last time, it was packed," she said.

Taking a contrary view and backing 3-1 for the swashbuckling Spain side was a fruit and veg stallholder and his friend, the Spanish owner of a tapas bar in the town.

Steve Denbraven, of Top Fruits in the market, sells Spanish peaches and agreed with the scoreline that The Orange House owner Matias Hildalgo suggested.

Steve, who supports England and Holland and says Harry Kane's spot kick equaliser in the semi final was "never a penalty" reckons the Spanish lad with the Welsh name, Nico Williams and the Iberian peninsular teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, with a brace will see the sunny nation sweep to victory.

Matias, who has been running the tapas bar for eight months thinks Álvaro Morata, Williams and the 16-year-old will score for Spain.