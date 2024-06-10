D-Day veteran was 'star of the show' at Wellington Midsummer Fayre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After a cloudy start on Saturday the sun came out along with the crowds for the annual fair.

Organiser Rob Francis said: "The star of the show was undoubtedly Wellington D-Day veteran Bill Humphries who was greeted with cheers and applause at every turn."

French twin town visitors join the procession (gent in yellow jacket with red, white and blue rosette is twin town Deputy Mayor Marc Feugere) Picture: Gareth Bellamy

Musicians roamed the streets and visitors from Wellington's French twin town, Chatenay-Malabry, joined locals in donning costumes for the historically-inspired procession through the town.

Mr Francis of Wellington H2A said: "Traders and visitors have been getting in touch to say how much they enjoyed the day.

Ale Taster Jerry Baily joins the procession (gent in blue cloak with tankard) Picture: Gareth Bellamy

"To have Mr Humphries take part was something extra special and the public show of thanks he received from our French twin town guests was quite an emotional moment."

Severn Valley Stompers Jazz Band (saxophone player) Picture: Gareth Bellamy

Forty stalls filled All Saints Churchyard and entertainment came courtesy of a dozen different music and drama groups along with the Conwy Jester and Jack Green's Circus Tent.

Next year's event will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025.