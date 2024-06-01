Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ellen Court, on Mill Lane, Wellington, has been operating as a care home since 1999.

However, prior to that, it had an open market residential use, so the scheme would reinstate the building to its previous use.

The proposal is for a four-bedroom unit spread across two floors, and a two-bed unit on the ground floor. No external alterations are part of the scheme, and only a minor is required to block up a doorway to form the separate units.

Each one would have adequate private space, sufficient parking provision and be Nationally Described Space Standards compliant.

Following a formal consultation period and subsequent re-consultation period, no comments were received from local ward members or neighbouring properties.

The proposal was approved by Wellington Town Council at its recent planning committee meeting.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Paul Rogers