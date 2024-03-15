Wellington hairdressers can be turned into takeaway despite concerns from education groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fears were raised that the food outlet on Tan Bank, Wellington, would be the 11th takeaway in an area close to four educational establishments.

Concerns were also voiced about a potential increase in litter, vermin, anti-social behaviour, noise, odour and traffic.

Wellington Town Council stated that its councillors had voted on the plans and called for them to be decided by Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee.

However, a council planning officer commented that a ‘formal call-in request form was not completed, detailing the reasons behind the request’.

Approved plans will see Hair Art unisex styling hairdressers converted into a mixed-use restaurant and takeaway.

Submitted proposals include a rear single-storey link extension and show a seating area separate to a takeaway section, along with a kitchen, store areas and a toilet behind the counter.

Applicant Sajid Khan says that the plans would create three full-time jobs. The food outlet is allowed to open between noon and midnight, Monday to Sunday (including public holidays).

“Given the nature of the proposal, (council) officers are satisfied that the proposal would not result in any significantly detrimental harm upon the living conditions of any neighbouring properties and that the timings proposed would be consistent with other similar uses nearby,” said the officer in approving the plans.

The planning approval added that despite the premises having no parking spaces it is located directly adjacent to a large long-stay carpark.

The council’s built heritage specialist raised an objection regarding the number of takeaways within the vicinity and the impact this may have upon the Wellington Conservation Area.

“The local planning authority (LPA) have taken these comments on board, however litter, vermin and anti-social behaviour are not typically elements which can be controlled through the planning process and therefore the LPA cannot substantiate the objections with any robust evidence,” added the planning approval.

Church Street Day Nursery, Bethal United Church Of Jesus Christ, Telford College and Joint Community Learning Disability Services were amongst those who objected.

Mrs W Cooper, of Learning Disability Services, said that the proposed takeaway was in an ‘unsuitable location’ due to being close to four educational establishments.

“This does not promote healthy spaces,” she said. “Once more, the street is saturated with ten different established takeaways. Adding an 11th would be detrimental to the local area.

“I urge planners to refuse this application due to unsuitability of the location, its vicinity to educational establishments, its vicinity to other established takeaways.

“This is the busiest stretch of street for takeaways in the whole of Telford with more than on the main strip of Southwater.”

The council’s planning officer commented that educational facilities ‘are not in the immediate vicinity’.

The planning officer added: “The number of takeaways and the competition element are not planning considerations and it is therefore in line with policy.

“The policy does not reference the presence of takeaways adjacent to educational premises or resist development on that basis.”

The planning officer added that a ventilation system has been included in the plans and is ‘adequate to reduce the impacts of odour’ and it is considered any noise ‘can be suitable mitigated’.

“As a result of the above conclusions, it is considered the comments raised as part of the consultation period have been adequately addressed,” concluded the planning officer.

“The proposal can be supported and is deemed to be compliant with the Development Plan and national guidance.”