Mercedes driver stopped after cops spot them 'recklessly driving' through Oswestry

Police said the Mercedes driver was spotted "driving recklessly through Oswestry" on Friday.

After being stopped and spoken to by officers, the driver was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR).

PC Simon Wilkey of Ellesmere and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Yesterday this car was seen by officers driving recklessly through Oswestry.

"The driver was stopped and spoken and has been issued with a traffic offence report for careless driving."

Officers may issue a TOR instead of a fixed penalty ticket as they allow police to offer driver education courses.

There are two types of motoring offences for which a TOR can be issued: non-endorsable offences that carry a fine of between £30 to £100 with no penalty points or endorsable offences that carry a fine of between £100 and £300 and can result in between three and six penalty points.

Some endorsable offences allow the opportunity to attend an educational course instead of paying a fine if the recipient hasn't attended the same course within three years.