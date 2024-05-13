More than 100 riders take on rotary mountain biking challenge

Borderland Rotary Club's Mountain Bike Challenge saw riders taking on a 22-mile challenge through the foothills of the Berwyn Mountains on Saturday.

Jonathan Jones, who organises the event on behalf of the club said they had been thrilled to see so many people wanting to take part in the challenge.

He said: “We have been so lucky with the weather this year, it makes so much difference and I noticed that we seem to be attracting riders from further afield these days with entries from Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and the Welsh coast – word must be spreading.

"I’d like to thank all the landowners for allowing us across their land, all the volunteer marshals, Linda with the coffee van, the village hall, Grum the photographer and last, but by no means least, all those that took part and donated. Thank you all."

Tim Gray, whose father Brian Gray, started the ride some thirty years ago, said he was delighted to see the challenge going strong.

He said: “It’s great that it’s still going – and seems even stronger than ever. The last two years I’ve been tail-end Charlie and helped out mopping-up any stragglers, and it’s been a pleasure and a nod to my father."