Police investigate blood left on bench in Telford churchyard

A member of the public reported blood on and around a bench outside All Saints Church in Wellington at 11.30am on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police officers set up a tape cordon shortly after and have been investigating the site in the hours since but say they have found no clues about who or what the blood came from.

Officers have also enquired with local hospitals about whether any "heavily bleeding" patients have been reported, a spokesman for the force told the Shropshire Star.

Part of the churchyard remained taped off at about 3.15pm and the spokesman said officers are still making enquiries.

"At present they have exhausted all avenues of trying to locate this person, if it is human [blood].

"Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information on crime can report it to police using 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.