See intense photos of Shropshire fire crews' real-life training exercises at air base

A fire crew from Telford spent the night tackling fires at a Shropshire RAF base.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated
Drill night for Wellington Amber Watch at RAF Shawbury on Tuesday. Photo: Amber Watch Wellington SFRS

Firefighters from Wellington Amber Watch were invited to RAF Shawbury to conduct foam practice exercises on Tuesday night.

As these impressive pictures show, the fire crew wasted no time in getting into some practice extinguishing raging blazes.

Drill night for Wellington Amber Watch at RAF Shawbury on Tuesday. Photo: Amber Watch Wellington SFRS

Following the training session, Amber Watch Wellington said: "Massive thank you once again to RAF Shawbury for allowing us access to their site and facilities.

