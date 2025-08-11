Wellington Collectors' Fair at the Belmont Hall this weekend

This event caters for the serious collector as well as those who like to rummage through lots of bric-a-brac.

We have all sorts available including thousands of coins and tokens, hundreds of banknotes, regimental badges and other militaria, mineral specimens, vintage and modern pin badges (from just 50p) and lots of vintage jewellery.

For the bric-a-brac, some of our stallholders are selling donated goods for charity and they sell them very cheap!

Great assortment of low priced collectables for sale.

A busy morning at the Fair.

Doors open at 9am and we close at 2pm.

Entry is free with free parking all day.