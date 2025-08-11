Wellington Collectors' Fair at the Belmont Hall this weekend
Lots of great bargains will be available this Saturday (August 16), plus our great value cafe.
This event caters for the serious collector as well as those who like to rummage through lots of bric-a-brac.
We have all sorts available including thousands of coins and tokens, hundreds of banknotes, regimental badges and other militaria, mineral specimens, vintage and modern pin badges (from just 50p) and lots of vintage jewellery.
For the bric-a-brac, some of our stallholders are selling donated goods for charity and they sell them very cheap!
Doors open at 9am and we close at 2pm.
Entry is free with free parking all day.