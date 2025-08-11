Shropshire Star
Close

Wellington Collectors' Fair at the Belmont Hall this weekend

Lots of great bargains will be available this Saturday (August 16), plus our great value cafe.

By contributor Bob Eastwick
Published
Last updated

This event caters for the serious collector as well as those who like to rummage through lots of bric-a-brac.

We have all sorts available including thousands of coins and tokens, hundreds of banknotes, regimental badges and other militaria, mineral specimens, vintage and modern pin badges (from just 50p) and lots of vintage jewellery.

For the bric-a-brac, some of our stallholders are selling donated goods for charity and they sell them very cheap!

Great assortment of low priced collectables for sale.
Great assortment of low priced collectables for sale.
A busy morning at the Fair.
A busy morning at the Fair.

Doors open at 9am and we close at 2pm. 

Entry is free with free parking all day.

More interesting bits & pieces.
More interesting bits & pieces.

Similar stories

Most popular