Air ambulance called to two-vehicle Telford crash as casualties 'trapped'

Fire, police and ambulance services were scrambled to Haygate Road, Wellington, following a collision at around 12.52pm on Tuesday.

A local resident reported seeing an air ambulance land on Bowring Park in Wellington just after 1pm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue said the incident involved two vehicles and people were reportedly trapped.

Haygate Road was closed at around 2pm

The incident appears to have happened close to the junction of Hollies Road and Haygate Road.

Police and ambulance service have been approached for more information.