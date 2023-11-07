Naomi Spittles, 30, runs Balloons by Naomi in Wellington, having moved to the town earlier this year from Lincoln.

While there she launched a dedicated fundraiser for the Royal British Legion (RBL) by using her skills to create poppies out of ribbon.

In 2020 and 2021 she raised a total of £4,400 for the organisation.

Now, settling into her new home, she has been offering the remembrance initiative to local businesses and residents.

So far she has sold 30 of the poppies in Telford.

She said: "I did it when I lived in Lincoln in 2020 and 2021, and while I was there I raised about £4,400 over the two years and so when I moved over I really wanted to start it up over here."

The poppy bands are made from plastic ribbon which is water-resistant and means they can be placed outdoors.

Naomi added: "I make them up and ask for a minimum donation of £5. Some people are more generous and give more. I keep £1 for materials and the rest goes to the RBL.

"I just like to do what I can to raise money for a really good cause."

For information visit 'Balloons by Naomi' on Facebook.