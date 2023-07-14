Wellington set for six 'Saturdays in the Square' events

Pictured from left, Jane Bundy of Climate Action Hub, Keli King of Little Green Pantry, Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council and Damian Breeze and Harriet Wilkes of The Wellington Orbit

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car will make an appearance on July 22 as the first of six ‘Saturdays in the Square’.

Funded by Wellington Town Council, but working collaboratively with the Wellington community, the days are set to offer a programme of entertainment for local people and visitors.

“This year the annual Wellington Festival will take the format of six ‘Saturdays in the Square’ bringing a varied entertainment to the market square,” explained Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council.

“These will provide an additional reason to come into Wellington and enjoy the entertainment with coffee or lunch in one of our many great eating establishments; do some shopping and perhaps visit businesses never been to before.”

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang day, organised with The Orbit, will include performances from Telford And District Light Operatic Players and the Fusion Film and Stage School, as well as a screening of the much-loved 1968 classic film at The Orbit.

The following week will see the Wellington’s Market Square transformed into ‘little Poland’ on July 29 when people will be able to learn interesting historical and geographical facts about Poland. There will also be activities for the children, dances from the Polish Dance School, food tasting and more.

Wellington’s first ever Green Festival, showcasing local environmental businesses, community groups, campaign groups and local charities that share the vision of a sustainable and safe world, is next in the programme, on August 5.

Going hand in hand with the festival, the popular community art exhibition at the WelliArt Gallery on Duke Street returns from 4-6 August with a theme of ‘The Great Outdoors’.

On August 12 there will be a ‘High Street Celebration Family Fun Day’, funded by Telford and Wrekin Council, which is set to be a day of fun with giant games, Flip the Clown, face painting, juggling and mascots and free family films at The Orbit.

Next up on August 19 is a Saturday of music when Wellington (Telford) Brass Band give an open air concert in the square and the programme concludes on August 26 when The Wellington Orbit presents ‘Wheels & Reels’.