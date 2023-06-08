School library is appealing for help in re-stocking

Jack Pooler, Lizzie Pearson, Sean Twi-Yeboah, Falak Bint-Kamran

The Charlton School says it is proud to be one of few secondary schools in the area which has a self-funded, self-run library.

There are, however, financial constraints that come with this, staff say.

Assistant Vice-Principal, Lindsay Galbraith said: "We are desperately trying to restock our library with engaging, up to date, relevant reading material to inspire our students.

"In recent years, we have designed in-school programmes to further highlight the importance of reading for academic success but also for reading for pleasure. We are a committed to improving the opportunities that children in Telford have and at the root of this is literacy."

In the last year Charlton has introduced a 20 reading session every day and wants to be able to offer exciting and diverse books that all students can engage with and enjoy.

"We firmly believe that books can unlock a world of imagination, knowledge, and endless possibilities for our students."

The Vice-Principal said that to further nurture students' love for reading, the school has created the Charlton Big Reads scheme.

"We have an Amazon Wish List filled with captivating books that we'd love to add to our school library."

Anyone wanting to help can vist the list online at amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/289SAET5B8RZE.

"Browse through the diverse selection of books that will engage readers of all ages and interests. Choose a book or two that resonate with you and add them to your cart then during the checkout process, select our school's shipping address as the delivery destination.

"Every contribution, big or small, will have a tremendous impact on our students.

She said Charlton was incredibly grateful for any support offered.

"By donating a book from our Wish List or getting in touch to sponsor class sets, you're helping us foster a lifelong love for reading and empowering our students to explore new worlds, learn valuable lessons, and broaden their horizons."

Thank you from the bottom of our book-loving hearts! Within each book that we receive, there will be a sticker with the name of the person who has kindly gifted it.