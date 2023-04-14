MP calls for a U-turn on Wrekin one-way system

Ercall Lane that leads to the Wrekin was made one-way in 2020

The one-way scheme at the Wrekin was introduced in May 2020 as part of the government's Active Travel Scheme to encourage walking and cycling during the pandemic.

Ercall Lane, which links Wrekin Forest Glen to Wellington, was made one-way by Telford and Wrekin Council to tackle “unsafe” traffic and parking at a beauty spot.

But concerns emerged shortly after the implementation of the scheme with Councillors saying the changes had made Ercall Lane “very dangerous, especially at weekends”

The scheme was part of a raft of measures introduced under the banner of The Wrekin Active Travel Scheme by Telford & Wrekin Council that also included speed limit changes, more double yellow lines and cycle lanes.

Now Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, has called for Telford & Wrekin Council to cancel the one-way road system.

In recent weeks, Mr Pritchard says he has been contacted by constituents who have raised concerns that the one-way system makes the area more dangerous for traffic and pedestrians because all vehicles, including HGVs and farm vehicles, now travel down Ercall Lane.

Now the Wrekin MP has written to the Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Cllr Shaun Davies, asking for the scheme to be revoked.

Mark Pritchard said: "Given the safety concerns raised, I believe this scheme should be revoked and that any replacement scheme should proceed only after a more through consultation with local town and parish councils and local residents.

"This scheme has been causing concern for many months.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has defended the scheme arguing that since its implementation, the area has "seen a significant increase in cycling and walking in the area".

But it noted that travel patterns are still recovering due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw use of the road network change during the experimental period.

It confirmed that the review period for the one-way system has been extended to Summer 2023 and that a final decision on whether to maintain or revoke the scheme will be made during the Summer.