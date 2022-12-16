Community cinema in Shropshire mourns death of founder director Fiona Hunter

Fiona Hunter with fellow Wellington Orbit director Ray Hughes

Fiona Hunter was part of the original team who founded the Wellington Orbit project 10 years ago and her colleagues say without her commitment and perseverance it would never have got off the ground.

A spokesman for the Wellington Orbit said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our founding director, Fiona Hunter, at the age of 74.

"Fiona had such an immense impact on all our lives and played an instrumental role in making Wellington Orbit what it is today, starting over 10 years ago as just an idea.

"She was part of the original team who founded our society and was pivotal in fundraising and campaigning to make the Orbit a reality."

The spokesman in a statement on social media said it is "no exaggeration to say that without her commitment and perseverance, the project would not have got off the ground.

"We can never overlook or underestimate the key role she had in making Wellington a better place to live and visit.

"Our thoughts are with Fiona’s family and friends at this difficult time."

The town's old Clifton cinema closed on December 24, 1988, but townsfolk were determined to bring a cinema back to Wellington.

The Clifton Community Arts Centre (CCAC) was established in 2013 with a view to providing arts and cultural facilities for the benefit of the community.

In particular, there were attempts by CCAC to purchase or lease the old Clifton Cinema building from Dunelm, but as they were to no avail we pursued with members’ approval alternative venues in the town.

In August 2016 the HSBC Bank closed their branch at 1 Station Road, Wellington and after lengthy negotiations a lease was signed for what became Wellington Orbit.

Wellington Orbit is the trading name of The Clifton Community Arts Centre Ltd.

A spokesman for the Love Wellington group said Fiona "really made a difference to our town".