Thousands of pounds of bikes taken from Wellington store.

One of the bikes that was taken

The shop opnly opened in January at a unit at Market Approach after previously trading from the market itslef. As well as selling cycles, staff provide repairs, servicing and maintenance.

Amongst the items taken were a Bianchi Impulso road bike, a Focus (White) MTB large frame bike and a specialised kid MTB with front suspension and 20 inch wheels.

The hoard is thought to be worth around £15,000.

Messages of support on the shop's Facebook page when the news was posted yesterday.

Dave Spencer-Brown said: "Absolutely terrible, I know it’s easier said than done Dave but keep doing what you do , providing a great service for the local cycling community, we will all keep a sharp lookout and fingers crossed the bikes may be recovered.