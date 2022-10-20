Notification Settings

Thousands of pounds of bikes taken from Wellington store.

By Paul Jenkins

Staff at a popular Wellington cycle shop have been devastated by the theft of thousands of pounds worth of bikes. Saturday Cycles was broken into overnight on Monday and the theft was discovered when owner Dave Taylor opened up on Tuesday morning.

One of the bikes that was taken
One of the bikes that was taken

The shop opnly opened in January at a unit at Market Approach after previously trading from the market itslef. As well as selling cycles, staff provide repairs, servicing and maintenance.

Amongst the items taken were a Bianchi Impulso road bike, a Focus (White) MTB large frame bike and a specialised kid MTB with front suspension and 20 inch wheels.

The hoard is thought to be worth around £15,000.

Messages of support on the shop's Facebook page when the news was posted yesterday.

Dave Spencer-Brown said: "Absolutely terrible, I know it’s easier said than done Dave but keep doing what you do , providing a great service for the local cycling community, we will all keep a sharp lookout and fingers crossed the bikes may be recovered.

Katie Garvey said: "Absolutely terrible, I know it's easier said than done Dave but keep doing what you do, providing a great service for the local cycling community, we will all keep a sharp lookout and fingers crossed the bikes may be recovered."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

