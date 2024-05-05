'Ridiculously loud' exhausts annoying residents targeted by police in clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sergeant Tim Lever of Oswestry & Ellesmere SNT said the force had received a number of complaints in the town and surrounding area of errant motorists with "ridiculously loud exhausts".

He said: "Oswestry residents have rightfully highlighted these vehicles, the fact that they are unnecessarily antisocial, an annoyance and can be heard a from a long distance at all times of the day and night.

“In addition it is an offence to add an exhaust to a vehicle making it louder than when manufactured.”

One of the driver's stopped for an illegal exhaust

He said he targeted vehicles with illegal exhausts while patrolling the Oswestry town area on Saturday and stopping a number of drivers, and also found one motorist who was in possession of drugs.

“I issued a number of Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme tickets which means the driver has to replace the exhaust with a legal one. This has to be done within two weeks of issue and has to be checked by an MOT registered garage. If not the driver is reported to court for the offence.

“One stop also resulted in the vehicle and occupants being searched and a quantity of drugs found.

"We will continue to address these offences until drivers adhere to the legislation."