Vehicle seized in Wem after being caught parked on double yellow lines
A car with no tax, MOT or insurance has been seized in Wem after it was parked on double yellow lines.
The grey saloon was spotted by West Mercia Police officers from the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) on Chapel Street on Saturday.
After making checks on the vehicle, Wem SNT said it was seized after they found it to have no MOT, no insurance and hand be notified as being off road so was untaxed.