Out of control bonfire sets fire to house in Wellington

Firefighters attended the incident down Orleton Lane at about 12.10pm today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two engines from Wellington.

Crews used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze, which damaged the outside of the house.

The fire service reported: "Report of a bonfire out of control setting fire to house.

"Fire crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which had caused a small amount of damage to exterior of property."