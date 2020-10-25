Out of control bonfire sets fire to house in Wellington

An out of control bonfire set fire to a house in Wellington.

Firefighters attended the incident down Orleton Lane at about 12.10pm today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two engines from Wellington.

Crews used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze, which damaged the outside of the house.

The fire service reported: "Report of a bonfire out of control setting fire to house.

"Fire crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which had caused a small amount of damage to exterior of property."

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 12.44pm.

