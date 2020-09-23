Wellington church holding harvest drive through to aid food banks

All Saints Church in Wellington is supporting two nearby food banks this Sunday in a non-traditional way. Supporters are encouraged to bring whatever items of food they can spare in their vehicles to donate.

It will benefit Telford Crisis Support, the Dawley Christian centre and the Wrekin View Primary School community fridge.

Some items they particularly want more of are snacks, tinned curries, tinned macaroni cheese, tinned steak, meatballs, tinned vegetables and UHT milk.

In preparation for Christmas, an appeal has also been made for festive foods like chocolate, gravy, stuffing mix, biscuits and tinned ham.

The food drive is taking place at the church this Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm. Organisers said that any amount of food donated will be appreciated – and there are provisions for walk-ins and online donations too.

David Sims, the church's curate, said: "It's being run by All Saints Church and a community group based in Admaston – we've done a few before, and we're doing this one as it's Harvest Sunday.

"Normally there'd be lots of collections in schools and other places, but we're having to be a bit different – so hopefully this is a fun and helpful way of supporting others.

"I'm aware that some people are shielding to stay safe, or are unable to drive through on Sunday. We will also take walk-in donations, or if people want to donate to this online they can do so at tinyurl.com/allsaintsharvest where all the money raised will be spent on food and toiletries for local foodbanks."