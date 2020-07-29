Menu

Lorry fire on A5 caused by overheating brakes

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

Three fire crews attended a fire involving a lorry on a major Shropshire road.

The fire, reported at about 9.15pm last night, was caused by overheating brakes.

It happened while the lorry was on the A5 heading west between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Fire engines were sent from Wellington, central Telford and Shrewsbury. The crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and make the vehicle safe.

A fire service operations officer was also in attendance.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Shrewsbury Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

