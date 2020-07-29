Advertising
Lorry fire on A5 caused by overheating brakes
Three fire crews attended a fire involving a lorry on a major Shropshire road.
The fire, reported at about 9.15pm last night, was caused by overheating brakes.
It happened while the lorry was on the A5 heading west between Wellington and Shrewsbury.
Fire engines were sent from Wellington, central Telford and Shrewsbury. The crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and make the vehicle safe.
A fire service operations officer was also in attendance.
