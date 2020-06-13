Menu

Advertising

Trapped cow rescued from mud by specialist fire crews - with pictures

By Charlotte Bentley | Wellington | News | Published:

A dairy cow was rescued from mud, which it was stuck in up to the top of its legs, by fire crews using specialist equipment.

Teams rescue a cow stuck in mud. Picture: @SFRS_Wellington

Teams rescue a cow stuck in mud. Picture: @SFRS_Wellington

Teams rescue a cow stuck in mud. Picture: @SFRS_Wellington

Teams rescue a cow stuck in mud. Picture: @SFRS_Wellington

At around 9am on Saturday, crews from Market Drayton and Wellington in Telford were called out to help rescue a young dairy cow which had got stuck in deep mud in Doley, Adbaston, in Stafford.

Specialists from Blue Watch Wellington used animal harnesses and straps to help the young cow out of its sticky situation. Pictures show the mud came up to the cow's body and reached the top of its legs so it was nearly submerged.

It took crews over an hour to rescue the cow, but it was eventually helped out the mud and back on dry land.

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Market Drayton North Shropshire
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News