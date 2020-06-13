Advertising
Trapped cow rescued from mud by specialist fire crews - with pictures
A dairy cow was rescued from mud, which it was stuck in up to the top of its legs, by fire crews using specialist equipment.
At around 9am on Saturday, crews from Market Drayton and Wellington in Telford were called out to help rescue a young dairy cow which had got stuck in deep mud in Doley, Adbaston, in Stafford.
Specialists from Blue Watch Wellington used animal harnesses and straps to help the young cow out of its sticky situation. Pictures show the mud came up to the cow's body and reached the top of its legs so it was nearly submerged.
It took crews over an hour to rescue the cow, but it was eventually helped out the mud and back on dry land.
