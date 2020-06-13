Trapped cow rescued from mud by specialist fire crews - with pictures

At around 9am on Saturday, crews from Market Drayton and Wellington in Telford were called out to help rescue a young dairy cow which had got stuck in deep mud in Doley, Adbaston, in Stafford.

Specialists from Blue Watch Wellington used animal harnesses and straps to help the young cow out of its sticky situation. Pictures show the mud came up to the cow's body and reached the top of its legs so it was nearly submerged.

Animal rescue specialist’s from Blue Watch Wellington have today successfully rescued a young diary cow who had become stuck in the mud. #animalrescue #bwwl pic.twitter.com/xhFZ4cC1hl — Wellington Station (@SFRS_Wellington) June 13, 2020

It took crews over an hour to rescue the cow, but it was eventually helped out the mud and back on dry land.