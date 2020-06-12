Young carers in Telford boosted by Freemasons donation

The funds have gone to Telford & Wrekin CVS care centre and will be distributed to the service's Inbetweeners Group of young carers to ease pressure, reduce isolation and provide emotional and practical support.

The donation has been done in line with National Carers Week, which began on June 8.

Largely dependent on additional funding, the support service, based in Wellington's Glebe Centre, provides a range of support for young carers, including the provision of a youth club for all to attend.

Laura Thorogood, service manager at Telford & Wrekin CVS, said: "It is fantastic news that Freemasons of Shropshire have provided us with a donation of £8,500 to assist our young carers with the challenges that they are tackling.

"The funds will contribute to provide practical activities and improve their emotional wellbeing."

Roger Pemberton, head of Shropshire Freemasons, said: "We are humbled by the devotion so many young people bring to looking after dependent relatives.

"Their work as unpaid carers is a vital but often unrecognised lifeline for many disabled and vulnerable adults and we are delighted to have been able to make this contribution to the work of Laura and all her colleagues as they offer help and support for such amazing young carers."

Nationally, there are an estimated 4.5 million people that have started caring unpaid since the coronavirus outbreak began, when combined with those already providing care pre-crisis, means there could be as many as 13.6 million unpaid carers across the UK – 26 per cent of the population, according to Carers UK.

Every year ﻿Shropshire’s 1,200 Freemasons give to local charities from individual Lodges and through their contributions to the Shropshire Masonic Charitable Association and the national Masonic Charitable Foundation.

A National Carers Week programme for carers to participate in can be found at telfordcarers.org.uk/what-s-on or by phoning 01952240209.