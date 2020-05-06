Menu

Police appeal for help to find wanted man with Telford links

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published:

Police are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison and has links to parts of Telford.

Andrew Lever

West Mercia Police has appealed for help in its search for 40-year-old Andrew Lever.

A statement said: "We are appealing for help to find 40-year-old Andrew Lever, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"He has links to the Wellington and Sutton Hill areas of Telford. Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

