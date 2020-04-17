Wellington writer wants submissions to chronicle town's coronavirus experience

Street performer Corri Lee, who has penned novels in the past, says that writing can be therapeutic and has urged as many people as possible to contribute.

“These are unprecedented times and I want to record how Wellington people coped with, and what they did, during the lockdown of 2020,” she said.

Her aim is to create a book that encompasses people’s "life memories" during the pandemic from in and around the Wellington area, and also help to alleviate the strain on mental health by suggesting a healthy creative outlet.

She is asking people to submit their funny or interesting memories and anecdotes based on their current views and experiences of the coronavirus situation and their greatest challenges and hopes for the future.

"These are just suggestions – people are welcome to write their Covid-19 story however they please,” she said.

“By writing at all, people are already doing wonders for their mental health by verbalising their feelings in a healthy, non-destructive way and not bottling up feelings during this time.

“People may also surprise themselves by finding that writing is ‘their thing’ and that they could write a book of their own. This could be a stepping stone to a new career, or just a constructive way to use up half an hour.

“Either way, they will have contributed to a worthy cause and will forever have bragging rights to being ‘a published writer’. Everyone’s a winner!”

Advertising

'A rich picture of personal anecdotes'

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said: "These are uncharted times and when Corri approached Love Wellington about this project we thought it was a brilliant idea and a great way to record for posterity how the people of Wellington reacted to and coped with the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Corri is well-known in the town and I really hope that lots of people of all different ages will contribute."

There is no word limit but Corri said that stories up to 500 words will be most appropriate. Photos and art can also be included.

Advertising

She said: “Over time I will go through them all to build up a rich picture of personal anecdotes from Wellington during the coronavirus outbreak. It’s a wonderful place to live, very community-minded and full of creative types so I hope there will be a good response.

“By sending in any information participants are agreeing to its possible use in the book, which I hope to publish at the end of May, and I hope all the memories will be used.”

She also aims to help the community by asking for a minimum £1 donation per story, with all proceeds donated back into local charities working to support people during the crisis.

Anyone interested in sending their story should email it to corrilee.variety@gmail.com

To learn more, visit facebook.com/corrilee.variety or contact 07492 557757.