Oh brother! Banned driver caught out in name game by Telford police

By Rob Smith | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A disqualified drug driver gave police who stopped him in Telford his brother's details – even though he was also disqualified.

Officers stopped the suspicious car in Wellington today, and when they asked the driver for his information he tried to convince them he was actually his brother, who is also banned from the roads.

The officers quickly worked out the driver's true identity and found that he had no insurance or valid license.

In addition, he tested positive for a drugs wipe. He was taken into custody.

