'We've been so scared': Witnesses to Wellington incident speak

The teenager was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the area of St John Street in the early hours of Thursday.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Residents of St John Street reported a commotion in the street in the early hours.

One woman who lives at a nearby block of flats told the Shropshire Star she saw "six or seven" men assaulting another but that it was dark.

"One of them looked like the ringleader, he was always on his phone," she said.

She said she saw a white taxi leave and return three times that night, before an ambulance arrived to take the victim away.

A low brick wall near the flats was badly damaged and surrounded by debris from a car including black pieces of plastic and shards of red reflector lights.

A young mother who lives in another block of flats was feeding her daughter when she saw two cars come speeding up St John Street.

"Two cars came up very fast then there was a big bang," said the woman, who did not want to be named.

"One car was black, the other was white.

"I heard men shouting, I didn't understand because they were speaking in different languages.

"I couldn't see properly because of where the window is. After 15 minutes the police came.

"We've been so scared. I kept all the lights off because I have my parents and my children here. I don't know what's been going on but I've been very scared.

"The little one was up around two o'clock, it was going on until four o'clock."

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

For the West Midlands Ambulance Service, Jordan Eggington said: “We were called at 2:52am to reports of a stabbing in Glebe Street in Wellington. We sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. We treated one patient, a man, for serious injuries before taking him to hospital for further treatment.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 66s of December 27, or Crimestoppers.